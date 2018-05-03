Reports of man with rifle lead to police closure of south end of 176 Street

Public asked to avoid area between 8 and 16 Avenues Thursday afternoon

RCMP close south end of 176 Street on Thursday afternoon while incident under investigation. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Surrey RCMP are responding to reports of a suicidal man walking around with a rifle in the 1300-block of 176 Street on Thursday afternoon (May 3).

According to a reporter at the scene, police are telling members of the public to avoid the area or stay inside their homes.

Police attention is focused around greenhouses on the east side of 176 Street (near the Urban Safari Rescue Society).

Traffic has been closed northbound and southbound on 176 Street between 8 Avenue and 16 Avenue, and drivers are told to plan alternate routes.

More than a dozen police vehicles are reported to be on the scene including armored vehicles and ambulances.

Police responded to the incident at around 2:30 p.m., according to an RCMP news release issued shortly after 4 p.m.

The release said they were responding to a report of “a distraught person.”

“The investigation is ongoing and multiple police units are on the scene,” the release stated.

It was 11 months ago that officers were called to the same area after reports of a shooting. That incident resulted in non-life-threatening injuries for one man, and charges against another after a late-night standoff.

More to come…