Friday morning commuters being directed to avoid the Vancouver bridge

The Lions Gate Bridge is closed in both directions due to a police incident Friday morning.

The closure went into effect at about 7:30 a.m., but there is no confirmation by police as to when the bridge is set to re-open.

Commuters are being directed to take the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge instead.

#SeaBus – Due to Lions Gate Bridge closure, there are heavier than normal passenger loads, please allow extra travel time. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) July 13, 2018

