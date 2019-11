Drive BC reports the Coquihalla Lakes Rest Area’s washrooms are closed until further notice.

Drive BC is alerting motorists about a police incident which has closed a frequently-used rest area on the Coquihalla highway.

The washrooms at the rest area, which is at Exit 228 9 km north of the Coquihalla Summit, are closed until further notice. The Drive BC report states that the Britton Creek rest area is still open.

Drive BC’s next update will be at 1 p.m.

