Surrey RCMP have 184 Street in South Surrey blocked at approximately 44 Avenue this morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Police incident blocks traffic in South Surrey

Drivers being re-routed at 184 Street and 44 Avenue

Surrey RCMP are re-routing motorists on 184 Street this morning.

According to one witness, police have the road blocked near 44 Avenue.

More to come…

