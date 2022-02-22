One teen arrested, two injured in an assault at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School

Several police vehicles seen at the school

Mounties are seen at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School after two students were injured in a stabbing Feb. 22 on the school grounds. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Two students were injured after a stabbing at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School Feb. 22.

About four police cars, three ambulances, and two fire trucks were parked at the school after the incident, according to an eyewitness.

The stabbing occurred in the parking lot, the eyewitness, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Cloverdale Reporter.

Constable Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer with the Surrey RCMP, said in a release an assault with a weapon left two students with injuries at the Cloverdale high school.

“The suspect, also a teen, has been taken into custody,” said Sangha.

According to Sangha, Mounties responded to a call at 2:39 p.m., just as kids were getting out of school, of a stabbing on the school grounds.

“Two victims were located and taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries,” Sangha said. “The suspect remained on scene and was taken into custody.”

The release also said Surrey Mounties believe the stabbing was the result of a dispute between students “who were known to each other” and that the investigation is active and ongoing.

“The Surrey RCMP Youth Unit are engaged and are working with Surrey School District staff to ensure youth, parents and staff, are supported. Surrey RCMP’s General Investigations Unit has taken conduct of the investigation.”

Sangha asked anyone with information on the assault to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Robin Smalley, Lord Tweedsmuir principal, sent out a letter to parents shortly after the stabbing.

Referring to a “serious incident” at the school, Smalley did not tell parents any details about what had happened.

“Today was a difficult day for our school community,” Smalley wrote. “As some of you may be aware, we had a serious incident occur just outside our school.”

Smalley said the school is working with the district’s “Safe Schools Department” and the RCMP to help any way they can. Smalley also asked parents to call the RCMP at the above number if their child had any information about the incident.

“Please be assured that the health and safety of our students and staff is always our first priority, and we are all deeply affected when situations like this occur,” he wrote. “We have made additional supports available for students who are processing the events of the day and wish to connect.”



