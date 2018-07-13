UPDATE: Police have cleared “incident” at 96th Avenue and 128th Street in Cedar Hills

Surrey Mounties say there’s ‘no threat to public safety‘

UPDATE: Police are now reporting that they have cleared the intersection and there is “no threat to public safety.”

Surrey Mounties had asked people to stay away from 128th and 96th in Cedar Hills but the intersection is once again open to traffic.

“Officers attended the area of 96th Avenue and 128th Street in response to a distraught person,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “Surrey RCMP will not be releasing any further details.”

People commented on social media, with one message saying “cops everywhere and seen them unloading a double barrel shotgun in front of the Chevron!”

Another said it’s “hectic” there.

The Now-Leader contacted the Chevron Service station on the corner there, but the person who answered the phone declined to comment.

This happened Friday afternoon.


Most Read