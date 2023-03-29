Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, wearing a black hoody with white designs, a blue jacket, Nike shoes and a black baseball cap. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Whalley

Police in Surrey ask for help identifying suspect in construction site break-and-enter

Suspect ran off with tools and security camera from site in 10700-block of 138 Street

Surrey Mounties are asking for help identifying a suspect after a break-and-enter at a construction site in Whalley.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a call of a break-in at a construction site in the 10700-block of 138 Street on Feb. 5. The suspect ran off with tools and a security camera.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male wearing a black hoody with white designs, a blue jacket, Nike shoes and a black baseball cap.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information to contact police at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
surrey rcmp

Police in Surrey ask for help identifying suspect in construction site break-and-enter

