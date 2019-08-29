Police in Surrey ask for help identifying car and people of interest in shooting

RCMP release two images as they investigate early morning shooting that hurt one man on Aug. 12

RCMP have released two images they hope can help them in their investigation of an Aug. 12 shooting in Whalley.

Police in Surrey are asking for help in identifying a white sedan and four people associated with it as they investigate a shooting that hurt one man in Whalley on Aug. 12.

Surrey RCMP say a man suffered an “apparent head injury” in the shooting that happened at about 1:50 a.m. that morning in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard. The victim was treated in hospital and has since been released.

On Thursday morning, RCMP released two images they hope can help them in their investigation showing two men and two woman, as well as a white, four-door car. Police say the sedan, possibly an older model Cadillac, has a broken rear passenger-side window.

Anyone with information about the people or car is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

Including this shooting, Surrey RCMP say there have been 25 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year which is a 17 per cent decline from this time last year in 2018. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.



