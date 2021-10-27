Police say Gerrit Surette was last seen on Tuesday (Oct. 26) at about 1:30 pm, at Fleetwood Park Secondary school.

Police in Surrey ask for help finding 14-year-old boy

Gerrit Surette was last seen Tuesday (Oct. 26) at about 1:30 pm, at Fleetwood Park Secondary

Surrey RCMP are asking for help finding a 14-year-old Surrey boy.

Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Gerrit is Caucasian, 5’7” and 150 lbs., with dark-blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white track suit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
