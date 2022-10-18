BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a fatal shooting. Vishal Walia has since been identified as the victim. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a fatal shooting. Vishal Walia has since been identified as the victim. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Police identify 38-year-old as man gunned down at Vancouver golf course

Killing of Vishal Walia Oct. 17 believed to be connected to Lower Mainland gang violence

A 38-year-old man has been identified as the person shot and killed in a Vancouver golf course parking lot Monday (Oct. 17), in what police say was a targeted and gang-related attack.

University RCMP first received reports of a shooting at the University Golf Course – located next to the University of British Columbia but not affiliated with it – just before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found 38-year old Vishal Walia suffering from gun shot wounds in the parking lot.

Officers attempted to save the man, but he died of his injuries on scene. His body was covered with a sheet while the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in.

IHIT now says they believe the shooting was targeted and related to the Lower Mainland gang violence. They’re also investigating whether it is related to a car fire that occurred in the same area at around the same time.

The Vancouver Police Department says it was called to West 21st Avenue and Crown Street, about four kilometres from the golf course, at 10 a.m. for reports of a car on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported.

About 45 minutes later, a vehicle suspected of playing a part in the car fire was involved in a crash on Highway 91, along with a police vehicle and commercial vehicle. The three occupants of the suspect vehicle were arrested by Richmond RCMP and taken into custody. The driver of the commercial vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“IHIT is urging anyone who had contact with Mr. Walia in the days leading to his death, to please contact police, as we continue to build a timeline of events,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has dash-cam footage of the scenes is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Escaped B.C. murderer now Canada’s most wanted fugitive with $250,000 reward

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITMetro VancouverPoliceShooting

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios
Next story
Two children dead, 46-year-old man arrested in Laval, north of Montreal

Just Posted

Volunteers pack meals for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Mobile Meals program. CCK is expanding its program to add clients after White Rock Meals On Wheels closed down after 51 years. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen expanding its Mobile Meals program

Students of Surrey Schools Welcome Centre with Canucks mascot Fin at the game on Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
Free ‘suite’ welcome at Canucks game for new-to-Canada students in Surrey school program

Lord Tweedsmuir faced off against New Westminster under the lights Oct. 14 in the first-ever night game at the Cloverdale high school. LT won the game 36-28. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmell)
Lord Tweedsmuir plays first ever night game on the high school’s football field

TEASER PHOTO
INTERVIEW: Mary Walsh talks about coming to Surrey with comedy show long-delayed by COVID