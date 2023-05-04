Police ID man shot dead in Guildford Tuesday

Police investigate fatal shooting in 14800-block of 108 Avenue in Guildford on Tuesday night, May 2. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Homicide investigators have identified the man who was shot dead in a strip mall parking lot in Guildford on Tuesday May 2 as Jayden Prasad, 20, of Surrey.

He is the city’s sixth homicide victim so far this year.

Surrey Mounties were called at 8 p.m. to the shooting, in a parking lot in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue, and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Both victims were transported to hospital, one, a 20-year-old male from Surrey, has since succumbed to his injuries while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries who was transferred to hospital and later released,” Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said Thursday.

READ ALSO: Targeted shooting in Surrey leaves one dead

Dhesi said Prasad was “known to police” and IHIT believes this was a targeted incident “with ties to the BC Gang Conflict.

“A possible suspect vehicle was located a short time later in Langley, with indications that an attempt was made to light it on fire. We are releasing Mr. Prasad’s identification in an effort to build a time line of his activities leading up to the homicide,” Dhesi said. “Once again, we are seeing a complete disregard for public safety in our communities.”

Police ask anyone with dashcam video or CCTV in the area of 148 Street and 108 Avenue in Surrey on May 2 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., and 200 Street and 36 Avenue in Langley between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


