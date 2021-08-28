Police forensics team clear items out of boarded-up Surrey house

House is near 108 Avenue and 140 Street

Surrey RCMP, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) team were on scene in Whalley Friday afternoon (Aug. 27, 2021), bringing out items from a boarded-up house. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

A police forensics team was on scene in Whalley Friday afternoon (Aug. 27), bringing out items from a boarded-up house.

Surrey RCMP, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) team were set up at a house near the intersection of 140 Street and 108 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha said police had obtained a search warrant for the house, but she there was no information on what it’s about “that I can disclose.”

She added there would “hopefully” be more information coming out, but it would “most likely not” be from Surrey RCMP.

A nearby resident told the Now-Leader police had been at the home for the past two or three days. Then on Friday, he noticed guys in hazmat suits on the property.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit is an “integrated anti-gang police agency,” with a mandate to “target, investigate, prosecute, disrupt, and dismantle the organized crime groups and individuals that pose the highest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang violence.”

The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team provides “highly specialized forensic support” that includes crime scene examination; video imaging and digital photography to record crime scenes and video re-enactments; forensic artist to provide facial composites, aging, restoration and skull reconstruction to aid investigations; forensic video analysis of recorded video such as CCTV surveillance footage or cellphone captures.

More to come.



