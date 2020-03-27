One dead after fire at Surrey home

Emergency crews on scene of a fire at a home in the 11100-block of 158th Street in Fraser Heights Friday morning (March 27). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

One person is dead following a fire in a Fraser Heights home.

Surrey Fire Battalion Chief Reo Jerome said that one person has died.

Emergency crews were on scene at the home Friday morning, which happened in the 11100-block of 158th Street, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.

The freelancer said that crews arrived to find the fire coming from the basement of a two-storey home.

Surrey Fire Service, BC Coroner Service and Surrey RCMP are now investigating the fire.

Jerome said the call came in at 6:15 a.m., and there was “no delay at all” in responding.

This comes after the Surrey Fire Fighters Association tweeted Wednesday it was “sounding the alarm” about having trucks out of service in North Surrey due to budget constraints.

But on Thursday, Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas told the Now-Leader the situation doesn’t have anything to do with budget constraints.

“We’re experiencing extremely high shortages of staff,” he explained, “way over double what we’d normally have. There’s lots of travel isolations, contact isolations and symptom-related isolations. And it varies from shift to shift.

– With files from Tom Zillich, Tom Zytaruk



