Emergency crews on scene of a fire at a home in the 11100-block of 158th Street in Fraser Heights Friday morning (March 27). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

One dead after fire at Surrey home

Police, fire department now investigating

One person is dead following a fire in a Fraser Heights home.

Surrey Fire Battalion Chief Reo Jerome said that one person has died.

Emergency crews were on scene at the home Friday morning, which happened in the 11100-block of 158th Street, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.

The freelancer said that crews arrived to find the fire coming from the basement of a two-storey home.

Surrey Fire Service, BC Coroner Service and Surrey RCMP are now investigating the fire.

Jerome said the call came in at 6:15 a.m., and there was “no delay at all” in responding.

READ ALSO: Surrey firefighters ‘sounding the alarm’ about trucks not in service due to budget, March 25, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey Fire Chief reveals the challenges firefighters are facing during COVID-19 crisis, March 26, 2020

This comes after the Surrey Fire Fighters Association tweeted Wednesday it was “sounding the alarm” about having trucks out of service in North Surrey due to budget constraints.

But on Thursday, Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas told the Now-Leader the situation doesn’t have anything to do with budget constraints.

“We’re experiencing extremely high shortages of staff,” he explained, “way over double what we’d normally have. There’s lots of travel isolations, contact isolations and symptom-related isolations. And it varies from shift to shift.

More to come.

– With files from Tom Zillich, Tom Zytaruk


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Next story
Surrey sets up joint COVID-19 team for enforcement, complaints

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties increasing patrols around businesses closed because of pandemic

This is city wide, in an effort to discourage would-be burglars

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

‘It’s day by day here’: Guildford golf course stays open despite growing COVID-19 concerns

Patron limits in pro shop and power carts among the operational changes, GM says

Surrey sets up joint COVID-19 team for enforcement, complaints

Residents can call bylaw call centre or Surrey RCMP non-emergency line

Langley Sephora employee tests positive for COVID-19

Willowbrook Shopping Centre remains open despite closure of most businesses inside

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

COVID-19: Harbour Air suspends all scheduled flights

Charter services will continue on larger plane to allow for physical distancing

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Most Read