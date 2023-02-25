Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police, emergency crews respond to explosion, fire near Marine Building in Vancouver

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected

Police and firefighters responded to an explosion and fire Friday night near the Marine Building in Vancouver.

Fire Chief Karen Fry said on Twitter that crews were on the scene at an underground electrical vault fire, there were some reported injuries, and they were trying to protect buildings.

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected.

Police said they do not believe the explosion and fire near Burrard Street and West Cordova were caused by a criminal act.

TransLink said Waterfront Station was closed at the request of police for a time but was later reopened and normal service was resumed.

fireVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: One person dead after car collides with parked commercial vehicle in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, with Premier David Eby standing behind her, at Surrey presser Feb. 10. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey’s slice of $1B grant could help offset part of proposed 17.5% property tax increase

Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Trevor Halford, BC Liberal MLA for Surrey-White Rock was among MLAs charging this week that government 'incompetence' is adding to the chaos over the Surrey policing transition. (File photo)
BC Liberals grill government on Surrey police transition ‘chaos’

(Delta Ice Hawks image)
Delta Ice Hawks win appeal of PJHL decision that cost team four wins