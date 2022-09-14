Police dog helps Surrey RCMP find suspect who fled from police in Newton

The suspect tried to evade Surrey RCMP on Sept. 3

Surrey RCMP arrested a man who tried to evade police on Sept. 3.

With the help of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, Surrey RCMP was able to locate a suspect who had sped off, near the 6400-block of 121 Street in Newton.

When searching the vehicle, police found two replica handguns, bear spray and modifications to the vehicle that appeared to mimic a police vehicle, according to a news release.

Justin Mercieca, 29, has been charged with numerous offences. Including fleeing the police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of a weapon, possessing an ID that belongs to another person, and driving while prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act

He remains in custody while awaiting his next court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



