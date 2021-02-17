McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

A man trapped by snow inside a tent Sunday was unharmed, according to Victoria police.

Around 10 a.m. Feb. 14, police were called to a Fernwood home, where a man in his 80s was living in a tent in the yard. He had an arrangement with the homeowner to stay there, and had been doing so for about a year when heavy snowfall collapsed the tent. A neighbour called 911.

When police arrived they found the man, unharmed but trapped. They dug him out and he indicated he had the resources to survive the weather and would be fine in his current situation. Police say they spent an extended period of time with him to ensure he was in a safe environment.

