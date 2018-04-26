Police cruiser crash closes part of Surrey’s King George Boulevard

Collision with Mustang had intersection closed in all directions at 104th Avenue Wednesday night

The scene of a crash at 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard in Surrey on Wednesday, April 25. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A crash between a black Mustang and a police cruiser had traffic blocked in all directions at 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. and closures in the area were in effect for several hours.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said it appeared the RCMP vehicle crashed into the car while its sirens were lit, on route to an emergency call.

There’s no word on the officer’s condition, but one person from the Mustang was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the freelancer.

Footage from the scene shows damage to the rear of the Mustang and the front of the police vehicle.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended to process the scene.

More to come.