Police were in the 15700-block of Marine Drive this week, following the sudden death of an elderly woman. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police, coroner investigating after sudden death of elderly woman in White Rock

No risk to the public: staff sergeant

White Rock RCMP are investigating in the 15700-block of Marine Drive this week, following the sudden death of an elderly woman on the weekend.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said police were called to an apartment in the area just before 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 13).

READ MORE: White Rock RCMP staff sergeant pledges ‘effective’ policing will continue after SPD approved

“Out of an abundance of caution, the White Rock RCMP officers have requested the assistance of the Integrated Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service, which is conducting a parallel investigation in order to determine the cause of death,” Pauls told Peace Arch News.

An area resident told PAN Wednesday (Sept. 16) morning that a forensics unit and several RCMP vehicles had been parked on Marine Drive and Parker Street for several days, with officers appearing to focus on one of two condominium complexes on that block.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, a single police vehicle was parked on the south side of Marine Drive, across from one of the buildings.

Pauls confirmed Wednesday afternoon that there were no arrests, and said police believe it is “an isolated circumstance and there is no risk to the public.”

He said no further information would be shared.


Most Read