Police close off residential street in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are on scene in a residential neighbourhood in Newton Friday night (Jan. 28).
Police have 122A Street closed between 80 and 82 avenues, with several Surrey RCMP vehicles on scene around 7:30 p.m.
There is no word yet on the cause.
It was just a few months ago there was a fatal shooting on that same street on the other side of 80 Avenue.
Sharnbeer Singh Somal, who was known to police, was shot and killed in a driveway on 122A Street on Oct. 5, 2021.
He noted the shooting of 28-year-old Somal, a Surrey resident, is believed to be targeted and connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.