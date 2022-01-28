Surrey RCMP have 122A Street closed, between 80 and 82 avenues, in Newton Friday (Jan. 28, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police close off residential street in Surrey

Surrey RCMP on scene on 122A Street, between 80 and 82 avenues

Surrey RCMP are on scene in a residential neighbourhood in Newton Friday night (Jan. 28).

Police have 122A Street closed between 80 and 82 avenues, with several Surrey RCMP vehicles on scene around 7:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on the cause.

It was just a few months ago there was a fatal shooting on that same street on the other side of 80 Avenue.

READ ALSO: Fatal Surrey shooting believed to be linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, Oct. 6, 2021

READ ALSO: Police identify victim in Surrey shooting, Oct. 7, 2021

Sharnbeer Singh Somal, who was known to police, was shot and killed in a driveway on 122A Street on Oct. 5, 2021.

He noted the shooting of 28-year-old Somal, a Surrey resident, is believed to be targeted and connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

