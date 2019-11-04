Police clock ‘N’ driver in BMW going 92 km over limit near Vancouver playground, school

A new driver has had their car impounded and will be paying a hefty fine after being caught going 142 kilometres per hour near a playground and a school in Vancouver.
According to a tweet from Insp. Andersen, the ‘N’ driver in a BMW was pulled over while doing 142 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre area.
“The officers likely prevented the need to investigate a deadly crash caused by his foolish speed,” Andersen said.
Although police did not specify details, the car was impounded and the driver would have received an excessive speeding fine of $483 and three penalty points on their record.
— Inspector 1507 Andersen (@1507Andersen) November 4, 2019