Police clock ‘N’ driver in BMW going 92 km over limit near Vancouver playground, school

A BMW was impounded after its driver was caught speeding by more than 90 kilometres near a school. (1507Andersen/Twitter)

A new driver has had their car impounded and will be paying a hefty fine after being caught going 142 kilometres per hour near a playground and a school in Vancouver.

According to a tweet from Insp. Andersen, the ‘N’ driver in a BMW was pulled over while doing 142 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre area.

“The officers likely prevented the need to investigate a deadly crash caused by his foolish speed,” Andersen said.

Although police did not specify details, the car was impounded and the driver would have received an excessive speeding fine of $483 and three penalty points on their record.

Another vehicle impounded by our Collision Investigation

Unit. This “N” driver was travelling 142 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, next to a park and elementary school. The officers likely prevented the need to investigate a deadly crash caused by his foolish speed. pic.twitter.com/4rzDDnUpto — Inspector 1507 Andersen (@1507Andersen) November 4, 2019

