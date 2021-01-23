Police called to Surrey home for report of weapon, man taken into custody

Surrey RCMP say people evacuated from house, one found in a bedroom ‘hiding from police’

Surrey RCMP say a man is in custody and police are waiting to search a City Centre home after reports of a weapon at the residence.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 23), Surrey RCMP received a report of a weapon in a home in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard, according to a release from Inspector Dale Carr.

When officers arrived, Carr said police were “able to evacuate several people from the residence,” and all but one male was accounted for.

“During call out attempts the male was not coming out of the residence.”

Carr said the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS) were called to the scene, and “after further unsuccessful negotiations,” ERT and PDS entered the home.

“After a few moments,” he said, the man was found “inside one of the bedrooms hiding from police.”

Carr said he was arrested at 8:40 a.m., and taken into custody. The suspect was then taken to hospital to be treated for “non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the arrest.” He said the injuries are “consistent with Police Dog Service contact.”

The man was eventually released from hospital and is custody “where he will await weapons charges,” Carr said.

The residence, according to Carr, is currently being held for “security” while police wait for a search warrant.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours.

