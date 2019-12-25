The SUV resembled “a crushed pop can,” said one witness.

Police call survival of crash victim “a Christmas miracle”

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Police are amazed that a woman whose car veered off Highway 3 on Christmas Eve survived with only minor injuries.

“If you believe in Christmas miracles, this was one of them,” said RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. on December 24, approximately 30 km east of Princeton B.C.

A 61-year-old woman lost control of her SUV, and it plunged approximately 60 feet down an embankment towards the Similkameen River.

The vehicle reached a ridge “and it flew in the air and hit a tree 15 feet up,” said Hughes. It then dropped to the ground, landing beside a large boulder.

A witness at the scene described the car as looking like “a crushed pop can.”

The woman managed to crawl from the wreckage, where she was cared for by passersby before emergency services arrived.

She was removed from the scene by Princeton Highway Rescue volunteers and transported to Princeton General Hospital.

Hughes said later in the evening the victim was laughing and joking from her hospital bed, and had suffered only minor injuries.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

Just Posted

Tyler Tardi takes aim at men’s competition

Langley-based champion curler made the move up from juniors a year early

‘Absolute sham’: Policing survey full of ‘open-ended questions,’ Surrey councillor says

Brenda Locke says newly released results fly in face McCallum’s claim of ‘overwhelming’ support

Safety in question after City of White Rock removes street parking

Residents raise concern after city removes street parking from McDonald Avenue

Man found dead in South Surrey home, IHIT investigating

‘No ongoing threat to the public,’ police say

North Delta girls raise nearly $5,000 in toys and cash for sick kids

Emma Vanderlee, Makayla Bennett and Jennyka Cozzuol fourth annual toy drive doubled last year’s total

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

Incidents took place within an hour of each other on Monday night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Todd St. Pierre has mobility issues, but the sled helped him go on a class hike

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Most Read