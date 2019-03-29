Police board honours officer stabbed outside North Delta elementary school

Delta police Acting-Sgt. John Jamsins was injured as he intervened in an alleged assault last month

John and Kristina Jasmins (centre) with Delta police board members who honoured the officer for his intervention in an alleged assault outside of Immaculate Conception School in North Delta that sent him and a woman to the hospital in critical condition. (Saša Lakić photo)

The Delta police board honoured DPD Acting-Sgt. John Jasmins for his intervention in an alleged assault last month that sent him and a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Police Chief Neil Dubord thanked Jasmins for taking swift action that day, tackling a man who was allegedly assaulting a woman outside of Immaculate Conception School in North Delta on Feb. 20 even though the officer was off-duty at the time. Dubord presented Jasmins with a new DPD commitment coin and a card from the Transit Police.

Accepting the honours, Jasmins said he’s happy that he and the woman are able to recover from the incident.

“I am up and around, as good as can be, I guess,” Jasmins told the police board on March 13. “I’ll see my surgeon later on today and hopefully, I get some direction as to when I’ll be back.”

Afterwards, Jasmins told the Reporter he was still sore and tired from his hospital stay and surgeries, and that he’s trying to rest so he can get back to work soon. He could not go into the details of what happened that day in late February as the investigation is still underway, but said his reaction was instinctual more than anything.

“If you see somebody that needs help, you do it,” Jasmins said. “It wasn’t that much of a thought process to it.”

Jasmins’ wife, Kristina Jasmins, who is an RCMP officer in Surrey, said the whole family is proud of him.

“All that mattered is that we still have our husband and our dad every day, for the rest of our lives hopefully,” she said.

Jasmins said he doesn’t expect the event to affect his work once he is back in shape. As to when he will back on duty, he said he is still at the “napping stage” and will wait until doctors give him the all-clear.

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is facing two counts each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, plus six additional charges stemming from the investigation in the circumstances that led to the events of Feb. 20: attempting to commit murder, sexual assault with a weapon, extortion, unlawful confinement, choking to overcome resistance and uttering threats.

Police say the new charges are in relation to the woman who was injured in the Feb. 20 stabbing and there are no new additional victims in relation to this investigation.

