Police asking for help to find 11-year-old last seen in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is looking for Shauntae Joseph, 11, who was last seen May 27 in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Shauntae Joseph has been reported missing two other times since October 2019

Surrey RCMP is looking for 11-year-old Shauntae Joseph.

Shauntae was last seen at 1:15 in the 15300-block of 86th Avenue on May 27, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (May 29).

Police said she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Shauntae, according to police, is described as Aboriginal, 5’4”, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-79752.

This isn’t the first time Shauntae has been reported missing.

In October 2019, she and her sister were reported missing twice in one week.



