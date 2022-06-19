Pictured is missing-male Kenneth Wetherald, who was last seen Saturday, June 18. (Contributed photo)

Police ask public’s help locating missing Surrey-Man

The male has not been seen or heard from since Saturday morning.

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a missing man, last seen Saturday.

Kenneth Wetherald is a 58-year-old Caucasian male, six-foot-one in height and 160 pounds in weight. He has short, grey hair and blue eyes.

Wetherald communicates using sign language and is possibly wearing an identification bracelet.

The missing man was last seen in the 13200 block of 96 Avenue in Surrey, B.C. at 8 a.m. on Saturday (June 18). He has not been heard from or seen since.

Surrey RCMP state in a news release Saturday that Wetherald may have been on his way to Vancouver or the airport and sometimes frequents the Skytrain.

Anyone with information about where Wetherald may be is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-88157.

