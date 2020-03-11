Police ask for public’s help to identify suspect in alleged Surrey assault

Police say the incident happened on Jan. 2, 2020

Surrey RCMP is looking to identify this man who is a suspect in an alleged assault from Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout) Surrey RCMP is looking to identify this man who is a suspect in an alleged assault from Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an alleged assault.

On Jan. 2, Surrey RCMP Frontline officers responded to a report from Emergency Health Services of an injured man in the 11700-block of 97A Avenue, according to a release from police Wednesday (March 11).

Surrey RCMP said that officers attended and found a 22-year-old man who was the victim of an alleged assault with a weapon. The victim, police said, was transported to hospital for “serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

The general investigation unit took over the case, and police said that officers “believe that this incident occurred between individuals associated to one another, and was not a random attack.”

The suspect, police said, is described as South Asian.

Surrey RCMP added that he “may go by the name ‘Raman.’”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

