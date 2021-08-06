Police ask for help finding 16-year-old North Delta girl

Jenna Zarantonello may have travelled to Vancouver, police say

Jenna Zarantonello, 16, is described as Caucasian, 5’2” with blond hair and blue eyes. About 90 pounds, she was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue “Jordan” shirt, and a dark blue or black windbreaker.

Police are asking for help finding North Delta’s Jenna Zarantonello.

“Police have taken a number of investigative steps to search for Jenna, but at this point are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her,”said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police, adding officers are concerned about Jenna’s well-being.

Police say she may have travelled to Vancouver.

Anyone who may have information about Jenna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411.

