Police ask for help to identify suspect in alleged Surrey break-and-enter

Surrey RCMP say two men ‘kicked down the front door’ of the home

Surrey RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an alleged break-and-enter in Whalley earlier this month.

On Aug. 5, around 7 a.m., “two men kicked down the front door of an occupied residence” in the 13800-block of Laurel Drive, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (Aug. 13).

Police added that the two suspects then fled “when they released the residence was occupied.”

One suspect, according to RCMP, was seen “in detail,” but the second suspect was described as having “scraggly hair, a pointy nose, and narrowly spaced eyes.”

The Surrey RCMP Frontline team is now investigating, police said.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who can help identify the suspects, or has information about this incident, to contact the police at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

