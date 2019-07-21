Police ask for help locating missing men who were last seen in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP say Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr were last seen in South Surrey on July 17.. (Black Press Media)

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating two friends who were last seen in South Surrey on the afternoon of July 17.

Police say the vehicle that 37-year-old Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher, 38, were seen in at approximately 12:30 p.m. that day, in the 16400-block of 23A Avenue, has since been located near Logan Lake without occupants.

According to two news releases issued at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Provencher was driving a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee and Scurr was his passenger.

Neither have been seen or heard from since, and police say it is out of character for the two to be out of touch this long.

Scurr is described as a six-foot-four, 220 lb., athletic-built Caucasian male, with brown brush-cut hair and brown eyes. Provencher is described as a five-foot-10, 180 lb, slim-built Caucasian male, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either man is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca. Quote file #2019-109102 (regarding Provencher) and #2019-108904 (re Scurr).