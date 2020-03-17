Police say Gurnam Cheema, 86, was last seen Monday (March 16) morning. (File photo/Contributed photo)

Police ask for help locating 86-year-old Surrey man

Gurnam Cheema was last seen Monday morning

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk elderly man.

Gurnam Cheema was last seen at 9:15 a.m. on March 16, in the 9700-block of 131A Street.

Cheema, 86, is described as a five-foot-six South Asian male, with a heavy build, a short white trimmed beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light blue turban, a black and grey jacket, brown leather shoes and carrying a yellow plastic grocery bag. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

According to a news release, Cheema suffers from a medical condition requiring medication. He is known to frequent the Central City Shopping Centre and Guildford Town Centre areas, and uses buses and SkyTrains.

Anyone with information on Cheema’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-40744.

