Police ask for help identifying suspect after boy sexually assaulted in Surrey park

Surrey RCMP say youth was groped from behind in the 13200-block of 64th Avenue

Surrey RCMP are asking for help identifying this suspect after a sexual assault in a Newton park on Thursday (Feb. 4). (Photo: RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for help identifying a suspect after a young person was sexually assaulted at a Newton park.

Police say it happened on Thursday (Feb. 4) shortly before 1 p.m. Two young people were at a park in the 13200-block of 64th Avenue, when police say a man groped one of the youths from behind. The youth was not hurt and reported it to the police.

The man was described as South Asian, wearing an orange turban, white scarf around his mouth, grey hooded sweater with the hood up, “traditional pants,” and sneakers.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

