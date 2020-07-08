RCMP in Surrey are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that hurt an 18-year-old pedestrian on June 5. (Black Press file photo)

Police ask for help finding driver after hit-and-run hurts 18-year-old pedestrian

Featured as Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week,’ crash happened in 7400 block of 140th Street on June 5

Police in Surrey are looking for the driver of an older model black van after RCMP say it hit an 18-year-old pedestrian last month.

The hit-and-run, which is featured as a Crime Stoppers “Crime of the Week,” happened in the 7400 block of 140th Street at about 11 a.m. on June 5.

Surrey RCMP say the pedestrian sustained serious injuries but is in a stable condition and recovering from his injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle did not remain at the scene and they are looking for witnesses or dash-cam video in an effort to find it.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has a dash-cam video is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-85301.


