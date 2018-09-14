Police ask Alberta residents to keep eye out for South Surrey murder suspect

Brandon Teixeira, 27 (inset) is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, 28, in South Surrey. (RCMP photo; file photo)

Investigators who asked last week for help locating South Surrey murder suspect Brandon Nathan Teixeira – wanted in connection with the October 2017 shooting of Nicholas Khabra – have now extended the appeal to residents of two Alberta cities.

In an news release issued Friday morning, Cpl. Frank Jang – spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team – said Teixeira is still believed to be “somewhere in the Lower Mainland.”

However, “investigators learned that Mr. Teixeira has associates in Edmonton and Calgary and urge residents there to also be on the lookout for him.”

Teixeira is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and weighing 161 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

“IHIT continues to actively track down Brandon Teixeira as he poses a danger to the safety of the community,” Jang said in the release. “It is imperative that we find him and bring him before the court so that he can be held accountable for his first degree murder charge.”

Jang confirmed last week that Teixeira was the subject of a manhunt in South Surrey’s Country Woods neighbourhood on Sept. 5. At that time, he said the 27-year-old is “believed to be extremely violent and poses a significant risk to public safety.”

“We were trying to make an arrest, but it was unsuccessful,” Jang told Peace Arch News the following afternoon, of police activity in the 2700-block of Country Woods Drive.

IHIT announced on Sept. 6 a first-degree murder charge against Teixeira that day, in connection with Khabra’s Oct. 23, 2017 death, in which Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 14300-block of Crescent Road at 2:10 a.m.

They found Khabra suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Soon after the initial report, police received a call from a woman who said she had also been shot. The second victim was found at Exit 10 of Highway 99, off King George Boulevard, and was taken to hospital, where she was treated for injuries and was expected to recover.

At the time of the shooting, the woman – who has not been publicly identified – was said by police to be known to Khabra, and that they believed she was with him when the shooting occurred.

IHIT said last year that the investigation had led them to believe that Khabra’s homicide was a “targeted act.”

Anyone spotting Teixeira is advised to immediately call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is aksed to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca