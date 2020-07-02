Police arsenal deployed to avoid potentially violent situation: Mounties

Various police units, including a helicopter and dog team, were called in to help arrest a potentially armed suspect in Willoughby on June 24. (Black Press Media files)

Langley RCMP arrest armed Vancouver man after Tasering him on side street

A police helicopter and dog were deployed. Langley’s strike force and general duty members pitched in. And the combined forces gang unit, and integrated road safety teams were dispatched.

Police of all types came together in Willoughby recently, converging on a vehicle and its sleeping occupant.

Prepared for what could have been a potentially violent situation, Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy reports that an arrest was made without a serious incident.

It started just after noon on Wednesday, June 24, when Langley Mounties received a report of an erratic driver travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway.

A short time later, a male was discovered sleeping in a Mazda Protege in the 19800-block of 86th Avenue.

Turned out the licence plates on the vehicle was stolen from Surrey and the vehicle was possibly associated to a Vancouver investigation where the occupant was seen with a handgun.

So, a plan was devised to safely arrest the suspect inside the car, which included participation of the various police teams.

“Police vehicles were strategically parked to block the driver from fleeing and distraction devices were deployed by CFSEU that were ineffective in waking the driver,” Largy explained.

“The passenger side window was broken and the Taser deployed. The suspect was eventually compliant and taken into custody,” she said.

A search of the vehicle revealed a black CO2-powered handgun capable of shooting rubber rounds, a long hunting knife, a substance believed to be cocaine, a stun gun, and credit card information belonging to various people.

Langley’s strike force has taken over the investigation, Largy said, noting that the coordinated efforts of all the teams ensured the arrested ended in a “safe and sucessful manner.”

Andy Emre Gencoglu, a 19 Vancouver man, faces charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of possession of an imitation weapon dangerous to the public peace, plus possession of identity documents relating to another person.

Gencoglu has been remanded in custody and is set to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Friday, July 3.

