Police arrest man suspected of breaking into woman’s Surrey home, sexually assaulting her

Suspect arrested after being spotted on Scott Road Wednesday

Police say they have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her in Surrey on Saturday (May 21).

Surrey RCMP say the crimes happened at a residence in the 12900 block of 101A Avenue. They were called to the scene at about 6:40 a.m. and the victim was taken to hospital.

On Tuesday (May 24), police asked for the public’s help to find Matthew Christopher Hamm, identified by the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit as the suspect.

“If you see Matthew Hamm call 9-1-1 immediately and do not to approach him,” Cpl Vanessa Munn advised.

Hamm, 43, was arrested Wednesday (May 25) after being spotted in the 9600-block of 120 Street.

He was arrested without incident, police say.

“Thank you to the media and members of our community for your assistance with locating the suspect,” stated a Surrey RCMP Wednesday release.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is asking anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from the morning of May 21 near the 12900 block of 101A Avenue to contact investigators at 604-599-0502.

