Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 36, has been charged with break and enter and obstructing a peace officer (File photo: Transit Police)

Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 36, has been charged with break and enter and obstructing a peace officer (File photo: Transit Police)

Crime

Police arrest man in Surrey wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 36, nabbed after break and enter in Whalley

A man wanted on Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 36, was nabbed Thursday (March 16) as he was seen on video running away after a break-and-enter at an unoccupied home in the 14000-block of 103A Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived, a suspect was seen running away after escaping the home through a window. He was arrested after a police dog from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service tracked him down.

Cuddeford was wanted on a nation-wide warrant for two counts of break and entry out of Burnaby. He had several other outstanding warrants, including ones from the Burnaby RCMP, New Westminister Police and Transit Police.

RELATED: Fugitive at large as transit cop, another driver sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash

Cuddeford has been charged with break and enter and obstructing a peace officer. He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 family dogs die after suspected rat poisoning near Trail, sparking RCMP probe

Just Posted

Kids practice at Cloverdale Athletic Park March 22. Jeff Clarke, the sporting director for Surrey United Soccer Club, says there is a lack of available turf fields to play soccer on around the city and that the problem is reaching a crisis point. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Concerns raised over lack of turf playing fields in Surrey

Jennifer Gardiner wears #12 for Ohio State Buckeyes, a team she led with 57 points this season. (Photo: ohiostatebuckeyes.com)
NCAA final heartbreak for Surrey’s Gardiner, who’s motivated to win again in 5th year at Ohio State

Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 36, has been charged with break and enter and obstructing a peace officer (File photo: Transit Police)
Police arrest man in Surrey wanted on Canada-wide warrant

(Pixabay photo)
Surrey school district seeks student art exploring mental health