Police arrest 3 men, recover 7 stolen Lexus vehicles in Surrey and New Westminster

IMPACT says officers believe the vehicles were to be shipped to eastern Canada, then overseas

Police say they have arrested three men and recovered seven Lexus RX350s that had been stolen from around the Lower Mainland.

The Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) said 21-year-old Yahya Zitouni, 18-year-old and 27-year-old Samer Al Rifai have been charged with theft over $5,000, according to a release.

Believed to be from Quebec, the men are in custody and will appear in court on June 6 at 9:30 a.m.

IMPACT says it worked with the New Westminster Police Department, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services, Surrey RCMP, CFSEU and RCMP Air Services to arrest the men and recover the vehicles on May 31.

Three of the vehicles, according to IMPACT, were recovered from a shipping container at a salvage yard in Surrey. Three more were recovered from another shipping container that had been moved to a truck yard in New Westminster from the Surrey salvage yard.

IMPACT says the seventh vehicle was recovered from a Surrey neighbourhood where it was parked.

IMPACT adds it’s believed these vehicles were “destined to be shipped to eastern Canada, then overseas.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp