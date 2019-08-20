Police apprehend ‘armed and barricaded man’ after standoff in Surrey neighbourhood

Surrey RCMP say the suspect was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act

Surrey RCMP respond to reports of an ‘armed and barricaded man’ in Guildford on Aug. 19, in the 15700-block of 102B Avenue. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Police say a man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital after officers responded to an “armed and barricaded man” in a Surrey neighbourhood Monday.

The incident began around 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the 15700-block of 102B Avenue.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said there were reports of a person “causing damage in a home with a machete,” but police have not commented on the weapon.

“Another occupant of the home was seen leaving the residence unharmed,” the freelancer told the Now-Leader. “The suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom so police set up a perimeter and called out the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team. The armoured vehicle arrived and set up in the driveway while heavily armed ERT members set up around the home.”

According to the freelancer, the integrated negotiating team was “still working to communicate with the suspect when all persons in the area were pushed out of view of the incident by RCMP.”

The incident appeared to conclude peacefully around 8:30 p.m., the freelancer said.



