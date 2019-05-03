Police appeal for dash-cam video of fiery crash at South Surrey border

One vehicle caught fire, and one person died, following a collision at the Douglas/Peace Arch border Thursday morning. (Zoe Deal/The Northern Light newspaper photo)

Surrey RCMP are appealing for anyone with dash-cam video or further information about the fiery crash that killed one person at the Douglas/Peace Arch border in South Surrey Thursday morning to contact them.

In a statement released just after 1 p.m. Friday, police say efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased driver of the Toyota Sienna van that caught fire after a Porsche Cayenne SUV collided with it in the northbound border-traffic lanes.

Police also confirm that a man from Washington State who was arrested at the scene in connection with the crash, has been released from custody, “in consultation with the BC Prosecution Service.”

Emergency crews were alerted to the collision at just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing several “explosions,” and seeing one person taken from the scene in handcuffs.

“Lots of smoke and then saw flames, then more explosions, then more flames,” one witness told Peace Arch News Thursday.

The border was closed in both directions for about two hours; southbound traffic reopened before 2 p.m. Thursday, according to an RCMP release that afternoon, while northbound lanes were re-opened to traffic late Thursday night.

Anyone with dash-cam video or other information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca