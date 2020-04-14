Anthony Lachapelle.

Police and family ask for help to locate man last seen in Fleetwood

‘It is out of character for him to be out of touch this long’

Surrey RCMP is asking for public help to locate Anthony Lachapelle, a 24-year-old man last seen on Saturday morning (April 11) in the Fleetwood area, in the 8700-block of 152nd Street.

He has not been seen or heard from since, according to a news release early Tuesday (April 14). “Police and family are concerned for his well-being as it is out of character for him to be out of touch this long.”

Lachapelle is described as a white male, six feet tall, 150 pounds with pale skin, light brown hair (shaved) and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a greyish/black hoodie, black track pants, white Jordan shoes and uses a wheelchair.

If you can help, contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-54694.

