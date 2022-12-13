Matt Senf of Sasen Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build, and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, Matt Senf of Sasen Homes offers planning strategies to help you manage your home building budget.

Budget is not a scary word if you know how to nail down the details with your builder in advance.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey council awards $10M contract to improve 80 Avenue in Newton
Next story
Inside Sick Kids: An overworked emergency department prepares for a new surge

Just Posted

BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Financial Integrity (FI) unit investigated an online cannabis business that was allegedly distributing drugs through mail. Three people were arrested after search warrants were executed in Surrey and White Rock. (Submitted)
Three suspects arrested after BC RCMP Federal Policing executes two search warrants in Surrey, White Rock

A musician performs at a past Gone Country music fest on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The lineup for the 2023 concert has been released and Cloverdale’s own Tyler Joe Miller will be performing. (Image via twinscancerfundraising.com)
Tyler Joe Miller to play 2023 Gone Country music fest

File photo
Surrey council approves ‘draft’ of final plan to retain RCMP on 6-3 vote

Surrey RCMP and IIO at 152 Street and 100 Avenue in Surrey on Dec. 10. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Police watchdog investigating after man shoots himself during traffic stop in Surrey