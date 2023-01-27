NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

PODCAST: Jagmeet Singh talks healthcare in one-on-one interview

TODAY IN B.C.: National NDP Leader is holding roundtable discussions in B.C.

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

The Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada and the Member of Parliament for Burnaby South has been holding roundtable discussions in various locations throughout British Columbia.

Peter McCully, host of ‘Today in B.C.’ caught up to Jagmeet Singh on Vancouver Island.

Singh says that overall, the people that he has talked to in the sessions are offering feasible solutions to healthcare issues.

‘The solutions that are being proposed by some of the healthcare workers and residents are very achievable’, says Singh. ‘One of the solutions that we keep on hearing is the idea of a team-based healthcare approach where you go into an office with a nurse, a doctor, a physiotherapist, a dietician, a social worker to deal with the problems that people face with in a holistic way in dealing with it all together.’

The NDP Leader says that they are the party of healthcare, and they are defending Tommy Douglas’ vision of universal healthcare across the country.

‘The solution to a healthcare system that’s not working isn’t to make it two tier, isn’t to introduce more for-profit options. It is to strengthen what we have and improve what we have and expand on what we have so that it’s there for people’ says Singh.

In a wide-ranging interview, Singh talks about affordability issues, the Canada Pharmacare Program and Affordable Housing.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found off Washington State

LISTEN: Katrina Kadoski is B.C.’s ‘Cougar Annie’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Absolutely absurd’ bill for policing South Asian concert mystifies Surrey event organizer
Next story
Provincial governments not jumping to act on tighter alcohol warning guidelines

Just Posted

George Zaklan rests on a bench in 2022 near Bear Creek Park, near the new stone marker that features his map of Surrey’s “stump farmers” of the 1930s and 1940s. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Old-time Surrey farmer George Zaklan has died

Cold spell in forecast could bring icy windshields. (Pixabay)
‘Major shift’ from milder January temperatures to cold spell in forecast for Lower Mainland

This year’s Peace Arch Hospital Gala is to feature an Alice in Wonderland theme. (Nicole Baster/Unsplash photo)
‘Whimsical’ night planned for Peace Arch Hospital Gala

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Farnworth says more info needed before making decision on Surrey’s policing future