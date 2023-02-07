Michelle Gentis and Todd Best. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Adaptability and Aging in place

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

With a ‘Count Me In’ attitude, Michelle Gentis, homeowner and mother to her child requiring full-time support, teams up with Todd Best of Best Builders to share their experience adapting her Author Erikson inspired condo to meet the needs of her fully-dependant adult son.

Listen in as Mike and Jennifer Lee, co-hosts of HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ learn about the process of adapting homes for specific physical needs and aging in place, noting the key is planning and working with experienced professionals.

‘Why move? Plan ahead to age in place. Talk to your builder about ideas to make your house work for you. Your next renovation can incorporate hidden adaptability features for use down the road,’ says Todd Best.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau to present health-care offer to premiers in long-awaited meeting for new deal
Next story
Merritt mayor calls on B.C. to drop vax mandate for health-care workers ‘right now’

Just Posted

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Heavy rain drenching the Lower Mainland until frontal system moves on

Rick Hugh, chair of the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, awards Lord Tweedsmuir’ Ashan Khangura a CRYIF scholarship at the Tweedy’s 2022 commencement. (Photo submitted: Rick Hugh)
Several thousand dollars in scholarship money once again available to Surrey students

White Rock’s Pier was lit up with rainbow lights in July 2021 to celebrate Pride Week. This weekend, it’s set to glow red in support of 211 Day. (City of White Rock file photo)
White Rock Pier to glow red for 211 Day

JB Mahli, an educator of 20 years, has been appointed as Surrey Schools’ director of instruction for the Racial Equity department. (Surrey Schools photo - Jacob Zinn)
Passion for supporting BIPOC students drives new department head of Racial Equity at Surrey’s schools