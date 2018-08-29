Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an event in White Rock in 2017. (File photo: Aaron Hinks/Black Press Media)

PM Trudeau at Surrey banquet hall for Liberal Party dinner next week

Tickets for September event start at $95, and jump to $1,500 for ‘Laurier Club’ seats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be at a Surrey banquet hall for a Liberal Party of Canada event on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The “Evening With the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau” will be held at the Crystal at York hall at 80th and 128th Street.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to hear from Justin Trudeau and to show your support as we prepare to elect even more Liberal MPs from British Columbia in 2019,” Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal says in an emailed event invitation.

A link to a page on the website liberal.ca lists “regular” tickets priced at $1,000, “Laurier Club” seats at $1,500, “Victory Fund Donors” at $750, “Youth (35 and under) ” at $750, and “2018 Laurier Club Donors” at $95.

“Political contributions are eligible for tax credits of up to $650,” the website notes.

Under a heading of “Openness and Transparency,” the website states the following: “The Liberal Party of Canada has committed to the strongest standards in federal politics for openness and transparency, and is challenging other parties’ to do the same.

“As a result, media coverage is being facilitated for this event and the names, city and province of guests in attendance will be listed transparently in our online event report within 45 days. For more details on this commitment, please visit liberal.ca/openfundraising.”

RELATED STORIES:

VIDEO: Trudeau’s White Rock visit ‘a great tribute’, from 2017.

ZYTARUK: What other costumes has Mr. Trudeau in his tickle trunk?

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins, from Aug. 21.

Previous story
Residents of B.C. ‘bible belt’ city say pot stores should be legal

Just Posted

PM Trudeau at Surrey banquet hall for Liberal Party dinner next week

Tickets for September event start at $95, and jump to $1,500 for ‘Laurier Club’ seats

Cloverdale Library, newspaper announce winners for 2018 Teen Photo-Caption Contest

Teens showcase witty and whimsical, classic and clever talent

Alternating traffic on 16 Avenue in South Surrey

Paramedics on scene of crash east of 176 Street during evening rush-hour

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Delta police investigating indecent act in Sunshine Hills

A man alledgedly exposed himself to a woman in Sunshine Hills Park Tuesday

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Hamilton, Ont., hitman sentenced for 2015 attempted murder in Richmond

Knowah Truth Ferguson was handed seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Post-Pyeongchang departures means new opportunities for Canadian skaters

Canada captured two gold and two bronze in an unprecedented showing in South Korea

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

Facebook and Instagram will charge tax on online advertisements for their Canadian operations

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

City of Fernie and CIMCO Refrigeration in violation of workplace laws: WorkSafeBC

Most Read