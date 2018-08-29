PM Trudeau at Surrey banquet hall for Liberal Party dinner next week

Tickets for September event start at $95, and jump to $1,500 for ‘Laurier Club’ seats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an event in White Rock in 2017. (File photo: Aaron Hinks/Black Press Media)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be at a Surrey banquet hall for a Liberal Party of Canada event on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The “Evening With the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau” will be held at the Crystal at York hall at 80th and 128th Street.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to hear from Justin Trudeau and to show your support as we prepare to elect even more Liberal MPs from British Columbia in 2019,” Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal says in an emailed event invitation.

A link to a page on the website liberal.ca lists “regular” tickets priced at $1,000, “Laurier Club” seats at $1,500, “Victory Fund Donors” at $750, “Youth (35 and under) ” at $750, and “2018 Laurier Club Donors” at $95.

“Political contributions are eligible for tax credits of up to $650,” the website notes.

Under a heading of “Openness and Transparency,” the website states the following: “The Liberal Party of Canada has committed to the strongest standards in federal politics for openness and transparency, and is challenging other parties’ to do the same.

“As a result, media coverage is being facilitated for this event and the names, city and province of guests in attendance will be listed transparently in our online event report within 45 days. For more details on this commitment, please visit liberal.ca/openfundraising.”

