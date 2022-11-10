Pledge sees 275 of 293 Surrey Police Service officers reject crossing over to RCMP

Surrey Police Union says 94% of its members have ‘No Intention’ of joining RCMP if SPS ceases to exist

Thanks, but no thanks.

That’s the message to Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke from 275 0f 293 Surrey Police Service officers who’ve signed a pledge saying they have no intention of joining the “toxic” RCMP if the process to reverse the SPS policing transition to keep the Surrey RCMP as the city’s police of jurisdiction goes ahead.

The Surrey Police Union pledge, released Nov. 10, says 94 per cent of its members have declared “No Intention” of joining the RCMP if the SPS ceases to exist.

Locke on election night Oct. 15 said in her victory speech that she and her team have a “great plan” to keep the Surrey RCMP as the city’s police of jurisdiction, adding, “We will not leave any of the SPS officers behind, we will pick them up.”

She reiterated this in her inauguration speech on Nov. 7, at city hall.

Locke, who ran her Surrey Connect campaign on a pledge to halt the transition to the SPS, said to applause that the “uncertainty of policing in Surrey will come to an end. Surrey’s RCMP has and will continue to be the police of jurisdiction of this city,” she said to applause. The newly elected mayor said “SPS officers and civilian staff will be cared for. It has been no secret that Surrey has been in dire need of more police officers and that shortfall will be made up starting now, starting with you.”

The SPS pledge, in response, from its “proud” members says those who’ve signed it chose to become a member of the SPS because they are “committed to upholding public safety for all Surrey residents.”

“I joined in good faith to contribute to Surrey, yet a highly divisive political climate is directly impacting my personal and professional lives,” the SPS pledge reads. “I declare that if the Surrey Police Service ceases to exist, I have no intention to apply nor to join any R.C.M.P. detachment as my next career move. The toxic work environment, a lack of local decision-making, instability with regards to staying in Surrey and an absence of accountability, are the reasons behind my decision.”

The Surrey Police Union press release says this has “dashed” Locke’s hopes that many of its officers will cross over to the RCMP.

SPU President Rick Stewart said the officers “voluntarily signed this declaration because of a number of specific reasons related to the RCMP, and as such, Mayor Locke’s hiring plan shows no regard for the will of our members” and “the attraction of working for a Surrey-based municipal police force remains as one of the main factors behind our successful recruitment thus far.”

Locke could not be immediately reached for a response on Thursday. The Now-Leader has also reached out to Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards for comment.

City of SurreySurrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp