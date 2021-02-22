Plea for daytime warming centre before White Rock council

Residents ask for help in protecting the homeless when temperatures plummet

Peace Portal Alliance Church, at the corner of King George Boulevard and 152 Street, is the current extreme-weather shelter for South Surrey. It has 14 mats available nightly for those experiencing homelessness, regardless of weather conditions. (ffile photo)

Two Semiahmoo Peninsula residents will appear before White Rock council’s regular virtual meeting Monday to ask for the city’s help in providing an emergency daytime warming centre for the community’s homeless.

Cheryl Lightowlers and Kathy Booth will appear as a delegation to request such a centre, before the virtual council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

The absence of warming centres in either White Rock or Surrey was raised earlier this month when Options Community Services – which operates extreme weather shelters at Peace Portal Alliance Church in South Surrey, the Pacific Community Church in Cloverdale and the Ladner United Church – was forced to exceed COVID-19 distancing protocols to avoid sending away clients in sub-zero night-time temperatures.

Even if clients are accommodated in extreme night time shelters, managers say there is nowhere to send homeless clients the following morning.

White Rock council meetings can seen live – or watched subsequently – online at whiterockcity.ca

City of White RockHomeless