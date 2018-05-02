PHOTOS: Plans revealed for 30-storey hotel, residential tower in Surrey’s City Centre

The tower will boast more than 100 Hilton-branded hotel rooms and more than 180 residential homes

Rendering of a rooftop patio that’s part of a plan for a 30-storey tower in City Centre that will include more than 100 hotel rooms and 180 residential units. (Photo submitted)

Plans for a new hotel and residential tower in City Centre were officially revealed in the atrium of Surrey City Hall on Tuesday (April 1).

The 30-storey Avani Centre at the intersection of King George Boulevard and Fraser Highway is being described as an “iconic new gateway development” that “defines Surrey City Centre’s footprint.”

The tower, which will include residential units as well as a Hilton-branded hotel, aims to serve as a “gateway landmark” on the southern approach to City Centre.

According to a release, the first seven floors will be home to the hotel, “providing much-needed quality hospitality and meeting space as economic and business growth continues to add to the critical mass of Surrey’s City Centre.”

The property, at 13540 and 13586 98th Avenue, has also been chosen as a future Surrey LRT stop.

(A rendering of the Avani Centre tower.)

In all, the tower will boast more than 100 hotel rooms, in close proximity to SkyTrain, Surrey Memorial Hospital, Holland Park and Central City Shopping Centre.

“Above the hotel levels, starting on the eighth floor, Avani Centre will offer more than 180 residential homes,” a release reveals. “Apartment homes ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom suites will have views northward to the North Shore mountains, and south to the medical district and South Surrey, all from expansive, fully-covered balconies.”

Residents will be allowed to use the hotel’s fitness centre and swimming pool, on a membership basis, as well as amenities just for residents including a rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen and lounge, a fire pit patio, enclosed dog run, and a “planked yoga deck.” Indoor amenities will include an entertainment lounge with a kitchen, a video gaming room, billiards table and meeting room.

The development, designed by architect Maxime Frappier of acdf*architecture and Architecture49 Inc., will also include a “limited number” of ground-level city homes.

The developer says the tower’s location is “especially convenient for health care workers and researchers who, for the first time, have an opportunity to own new homes with the amenities of an urban high-rise development practically next door.”

“We believe in, and invest in, Surrey which continues to grow and has a bright future,” said developer Riaz Virani in a release.

“We know people want excellent quality, value, location, and opportunities to be a part of the local community and economy without having to live far away,” Virani added. “Avani Centre will provide homes for permanent residents and hospitality for visitors in a part of Surrey that is attracting more and more attention because of the many great things happening here.”