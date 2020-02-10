Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has said preliminary information suggesting a small Merritt plane ran off at the end of the runway early Monday morning.

According to Merritt RCMP, police received a missing person report just after midnight.

An officer attended the Merritt Airport and located the missing man in a plane wreckage on the tarmac.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the man’s family filed the missing person report.

“The family member was concerned because he was overdue,” O’Donaghey said.

“When we arrived at the airport, that was when we found the man trapped inside his plane.”

Emergency crews extricated the pilot, who is in his 60s, and rushed him to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The RCMP and the TSB are working together to investigate the incident, though the TSB has no plans to deploy to Merritt at this time.

If you saw the incident, you are asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Follow me on Twitter

