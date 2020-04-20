A plane with a ‘thank you’ banner in tow is set to fly above Peace Arch Hospital. (File photo)

Plane towing ‘thank you’ banner set to soar above White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital

Gesture of appreciation for health-care workers made by Lower Mainland pub owner

It’s a bird, it’s a plane – it’s a thank you.

Or, at least it’s two of the three.

Tonight (Monday), a plane pulling a banner that says ‘Thanks’ to health-care workers is set to take off from Pitt Meadows Airport and fly over both White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital and Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, the City of White Rock announced in a brief news release Monday afternoon.

According to the city, the plane has been sponsored by Lower Mainland businessman Gordon Cartwright, owner of Woody’s Pub in Coquitlam.

“Mr. Cartwright said he wanted to do something to recognize the people who are working so hard to keep us healthy and safe,” the release notes.

The plane is expected to fly above Peace Arch Hospital at 7:20 p.m., shortly after the nightly 7 p.m. cheers for health-care and front-line workers take place in cities across the region.

If you manage to snap any photos of the plane as it soars above the Semiahmoo Peninsula tonight, email them to the Peace Arch News at editorial@peacearchnews.com


editorial@peacearchnews.com
