Pit bull “inadvertently” bit girl, 13, at off-leash Surrey park, police say

Mounties say girl was bit when she got between two playing dogs at park in Clayton Thursday

Police say a 13-year-old girl sustained “very minor injuries” when a pit bull bit her at an off-leash dog park in Clayton on Thursday afternoon.

“It was accidental. There’s no charges – it’s not a dog attack,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “This is an unfortunate incident where a person was injured, not as a result of dog aggression.”

Sturko said two dogs were playing when the girl picked her’s up “while the dog was still nipping at the other dog. It inadvertently nipped the person.”

The Surrey RCMP, an ambulance and a bylaws officer were called to the scene. The bite did not draw blood, Sturko said.

“I’m not going to say what part, because it’s too private.”

Sturko said the two dogs were “playing very energetically and the girl picked up her dog and the other dog inadertently bit her accidentally, I guess, so I think the file’s closed.

“It was considered I think to be unintentional. The dogs were probably nipping each other when the girl picked up the dog, the other dog bit her but it wasn’t attacking her,” Sturko said. “The owner was on the scene and they were cooperating with the officials that came with the police.”



